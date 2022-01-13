The Army is cracking down on those refusing a COVID vaccine and issued 2,994 general officer written reprimands. Earlier this week, six active-duty commanders, including two battalion commanders, were relieved of their service for refusal of the vaccine, Army officials said in a release on Wednesday.

Currently, 96% of active-duty soldiers in the Army are fully vaccinated. Those who haven’t yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 rule will face disciplinary action for refusing the order set forth by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CBS News reported.

The Army has not yet instituted separations for those soldiers refusing the vaccine but further instructions have been reported for later this month.

The Army has received 2,128 requests relating to religious exemption but has not granted any of them, as of yet. The Navy, Air Force, and Marines have also not granted any religious exemption requests, so far, as well.

Soldiers have been considered “fully vaccinated,” without the booster shot, but as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent, these guidelines may change. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, a booster requirement, he said: “is under active discussion” at the Defense Department.

The deadline for active-duty soldiers to complete their COVID vaccination was December 15, 2021.

