With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, so are some questions about whether masks are making a comeback.

Some people in New York City’s Penn Station, subways and outside in Times Square are wearing masks, but the majority are not.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is pushing for a federal ban on mask mandates.

“This is coming back unless we stop it from happening,” Vance told Fox News.

But Dr. Deborah Birx, the COVID response coordinator during the Trump administration, says we should be taking precautions as COVID cases spike.

“We’re living in a bit of a fantasy world where we’re pretending that COVID is not relevant. There is a lot of COVID out there and we’re not testing for it and we’re not telling people to get tested,” Birx said.

President Joe Biden is under fire for sending mixed messages about mask use.

After the first lady tested positive for the virus, Biden pledged to stay masked in public as a precaution. But, at Tuesday's Medal of Honor ceremony, Biden walked out amongst the crown unmasked and not socially distanced from the people there.

Some people also questioned the president leaving the ceremony early, but the White House said that was planned.

“He left as planned, as it was planned. He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Whoopi Goldberg was wearing a mask when she recorded a message for "The View," saying that she has a mild case of COVID and will be back soon.

“I’m still testing positive apparently. I have to have a clear test before I can come back, so it might be a couple of days,” Goldberg said.