Expired COVID Tests: FDA Extends Expiration Dates on Many Tests

President Joe Biden is on COVID watch today after the first lady tested positive for the virus over the holiday weekend.

Dr Jill Biden is now self-isolating at the Bidens' family beach house in Delaware and dealing with symptoms that are being described as "mild."

Her husband meanwhile is testing at a "regular cadence," and according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre the president tested negative last night and again this morning. He is also not experiencing any symptoms.

President Biden is still going about his duties, and on Tuesday awarded a medal of honor to 81-year-old Vietnam War veteran Larry Taylor.

The Bidens spent the entire weekend together prior to the first lady's diagnosis, flying to Florida on Saturday to survey the damage from hurricane Idalia and meeting with local officials and victims.

The United States is currently experiencing a COVID surge, with the Centers for Disease Control reporting an 18 percent rise in related hospitalizations in just the last week. The two new variants — 'eris' and 'pirola' — are contagious but less severe, according to the CDC.

COVID also kept Whoopi Goldberg from joining the ladies of "The View" on Tuesday.

And with COVID cases on the rise the FDA is urging everyone to hold off on throwing away any old, expired COVID tests.

A number of COVID tests have extended their expiration date, so head here to see if that old test is still good as new.