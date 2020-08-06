As LA Wedding Near Playboy Mansion Causes Uproar, How to Safely Have a Wedding During the Coronavirus Pandemic

A packed and lavish Los Angeles wedding is causing uproar after local news choppers captured moments from the celebration, which appeared to be largely mask-less.

Startling images of the groom hoisted off his feet by his buddies and the bride dancing the night away, surrounded by guests, were captured at a $50 million mansion near the famed Playboy Mansion.

Frustrated neighbors called the cops. As guests left, only a handful wore masks.

The event coordinator claimed COVID-19 protocols were in place, saying: “I had two security officers on site, making sure temperatures were taken, mask and face shields if requested.”

A guest also defended the celebration, saying that “there were people throughout the party making sure people were wearing masks and there was social distancing.”

Inside Edition was there as workers hauled off party rentals. This comes as Los Angeles’ mayor announces new measures to crack down on house parties, which violate COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor is now threatening to turn off water and power to any house where large parties are held.

Across the country, many brides and grooms are doing their best to limit the number of guests, as well as follow COVID-19 guidelines.

New York wedding planner Lynne Goldberg, who canceled a wedding because her clients refused to follow COVID-19 precautions, shared how she’s ensuring weddings she’s planning are safe.

Goldberg hands out customized hand sanitizers and masks.

“These are the organza bags, containing the face masks and they [are] color coordinated to the scheme of the wedding,” she said.

She’s also implemented a social distancing concierge.

“If he sees anyone clustering or not doing what they are supposed to do, or not wearing masks, very diplomatically he will say excuse me,” she said.

