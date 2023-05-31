Shark attacks are typically the top fear of many at the start of the summer season, but this summer is shaping up to be one focused on bees. More and more attacks have made headlines in recent weeks as hives get activated, leading some to wonder why they seem so aggressive this year.

In one incident, Arizona man John Fischer tells Inside Edition between 250 and 270 stingers were removed from his body after a horrific bee attack that was caught on camera. The 60-year-old was riding his wheelchair exercise bike while out with his dog Pippin in their neighborhood Saturday when more than 1,000 bees attacked.

Fischer, who lost his leg to an infection eight years ago, tried rolling around on the sidewalk as a swarm attacked him. He pulled his T-shirt over his head to try to stop the bees, which also attacked police officers when they arrived on the scene. The horde was finally defeated by fire hoses.

Fischer suffered stings to his arms, ears, eyes, mouth, legs and back. Pippin was stung 50 times.

Fischer's ordeal comes after the bee attack on volunteer Los Angeles police officer Gary Knabenbauer, who suffered injuries so severe he had to be hospitalized.

"I started getting stung on the face," Knabenbauer told Inside Edition while recovering from a near-fatal assault. "They went right for the face, and it was like a cloud. They were everywhere."

A massive swarm of bees plagued the stands at the famous Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Some race goers near the start/finish line were forced to move out of the path of the bees, which hovered over the stands, and even went after a drone.

And in Phoenix, Arizona, firefighters hosed down bees besieging a car after a mom and her two children were attacked.

The many incidents have led some to question if bees are becoming more aggressive. Bee expert Izak Kharrazi says not necessarily, but notes that there are just more of them.

"We've had a lot of rain and insects, all insects, love rain. They multiply faster, they can gather their honey faster," he says. "They're not any more aggressive than any other bees previous years. What it is, people are getting too close to their nests and these bees will do anything to protect their nest, their babies, their honey."

So, what should you do if you come into contact with a swarm of bees? Experts say it's important to, first, try avoiding an encounter with bees in the first place. "Be alert for danger. Remember that honeybees sting to defend their colony, so be on the look out for honeybee swarms and colonies," an information sheet by the University of Arizona's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences warns.

Be watchful for bees coming in and out of openings, such as in a crack in a wall or a hole on a box, as well as out of holes in the ground, trees, or cacti. Listen for the hum of an active colony, the sheet says. Additionally, exercise caution when moving piles that have been lying undisturbed.

Also pay attention to bee activity.

Bees will typically "display some preliminary defensive behavior before going into a full-fledged attack. They may fly at your face or buzz around over your head," the sheet says. "These warning signs should be heeded, since the bees may be telling you that you have come into their area and are too close to their colony," the sheet continues.

Avoid wearing dark clothing, as bees tend to attack dark things, or spraying floral- or citrus-scented perfumes when heading to the great outdoors. The smell of newly cut grass has also been shown to rile honeybees, the sheet notes. To prevent bees from building a colony in your house or yard, fill cracks and crevices with steel wool and caulk. Remove piles of junk and fill holes in the ground.

"Check around your house and yard at least once a month to see if there are any signs of bees taking up residence. If you do find a swarm or colony, leave it alone and keep your family and pets away," the sheet says, noting that a pest control company or local beekeeper should be contacted to deal with the bees.

In the event that an attack cannot be avoided, there are certain actions to keep in mind. If possible, run away as fast as you can, the University of Arizona's sheet says. "Do not try to retrieve belongings nearby. Do not try to stand still in an attempt to fool the bees... Do not try to fight the bees; they have the advantage of numbers and the gift of flight. The more you flail your arms, the madder they will get. Just run indoors as fast as possible."

Bees can obtain speeds of up to 12 to 15 miles per hour, but many people can outrun them, the sheet says. "And when you run, keep running! Africanized honeybees have been known to follow people for more than a quarter mile," the sheet says.

Protect your head and face, especially your eyes, as you run. "If you have nothing else, pull your shirt up over your face. The stings you may get on your chest and abdomen are far less serious than those to the facial area," the sheet says.

Work on finding shelter as soon as you can. Experts also say to not dive into water to escape a swarm, as bees will hover above the surface until you come up for air.

"Once you are away from the bees, take a second and evaluate the situation. If you have been stung more than 15 times, or if you are having any symptoms other than local pain and swelling, seek medical attention immediately," the sheet says. "If you see someone else being stung or think others are in danger, call 911 immediately."

