As Numbers of People Slicing Their Fingers When Making Viral Cucumber Salad Rise, How to Safely Use a Mandolin

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PDT, August 23, 2024

"I didn't know how dangerous it was, and I didn't realize how fast it was cutting," Jackson Dean tells Inside Edition.

Social media is flooded with people using a razor-sharp cutter called a mandolin to slice cucumbers. However, it's also slicing fingers.

Jackson Dean and his girlfriend decided to make a cucumber salad that has gone viral on social media in his kitchen in Los Angeles.

Dean was recording video of himself making the salad when he cut his finger.

"A lot of people thought it was fake, actually," Dean says.

Dean went to the emergency room. 

He blames himself for the mishap, saying he was not paying attention and focused on showing his almost six million social media followers how to make the salad.

"I was just trying to talk to them, looking at the phone and it was just going so fast," Dean says. "I didn't know how much I'd cut off."

Inside Edition got basic mandolin safety tips from the Hello Fresh test kitchen in Manhattan.

It is recommended that you start holding the cucumber towards the top. But when you get to the end, protect your fingers by using a guard.

For Dean, he says no more cucumber salads for a while.

"I'm grateful that I'm able to laugh it off," he says.

Over 200,000 kitchen accidents resulting in emergency room visits happen each year.

