Convicted rapist Danny Masterson got the support of two major Hollywood pals, who wrote letters asking the judge in his case to consider a lenient sentence.



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who co-starred with Masterson on the sitcom "That 70's Show" for eight seasons, praised the actor and credited him for keeping them off drugs.

In her letter, which was shared by former Scientologist and investigative reporter Tony Ortega, Kunis described Masterson as having a "caring nature" an called him "an outstanding role model."

Kunis also wrote: "Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant and above all an outstanding older brother figure to me."

Kutcher meanwhile called him "kind, courteous and hard working," and said: "He has always treated people with decency, equality and generosity."

The letters did little to sway the judge, who sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison, telling him: "Your actions were criminal ... and you will have to come to terms with their consequences."

Legal experts say Masterson must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he can be considered for release, which means he will be 72 years old when he gets out.

His daughter with wife, Bijou Phillips, now 9, will be 34 by that time.

Last night, actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini praised the tough sentence.

Remini sat with the victims, who are all former Scientologists as well, in court on Thursday and said she was in awe of the women's "composure" and "courage" in their "fight to get this justice."

Masterson's attorney says he will appeal his conviction.