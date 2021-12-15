At Least 60 in Haiti Killed When Fuel Truck Explodes and Flips Over
The incident happened when a driver lost control while swerving to avoid a motorcycle taxi.
At least 60 people have died after a fuel truck exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, late Monday night, officials said.
Investigators think it happened when the driver of the fuel truck lost control while swerving to avoid a motorcycle taxi, and the truck flipped over.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that field hospitals would assist victims.
Officials pleaded for blood donations as rescue efforts continued. It's unclear how many people were injured. Authorities believed the death toll would rise.
In addition, about 50 houses were damaged and will need to be demolished.
Haiti is in the middle of a fuel shortage, partially resulting from a month-long blockade of fuel delivery terminals by gangs demanding Henry's resignation.
The Prime Minister said the Caribbean nation would observe three days of mourning for the deceased.
This all comes as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July, an earthquake in August and out-of-control gang violence.
