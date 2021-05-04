A man competing in the Ironman competition in Utah died during the swimming portion of the race, according to a published report.

The man was swimming in the half-Ironman 70.3 North American Championship at St. George on Saturday when he started to show signs of distress during the 1.2-mile loop, Ironman officials said.

"The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday's race,” said Ironman officials in a statement on their Facebook page.

The athlete's name had not been released. It was not clear how he died, People reported.

The swim portion of the triathlon that was held at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane was followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

According to organizers of the event, the temperature of the water was a chilly 62 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the race, People said.

Ironman officials sent out a statement that they were saddened by the news of the tragedy.

”We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman organizers said in a statement. "The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

It was the first time since 2019 that the St. George event took place. Last year’s triathlon was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tribune reported.

Related Stories