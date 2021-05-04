Athletes Dies Unexpectedly During Swim Portion of Ironman Competition in Utah | Inside Edition

Athletes Dies Unexpectedly During Swim Portion of Ironman Competition in Utah

Sports
Stock image of athlete swimming in triathlon.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:23 AM PDT, May 4, 2021

"The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday's race,” said Ironman officials in a Facebook statement.

A man competing in the Ironman competition in Utah died during the swimming portion of the race, according to a published report.

The man was swimming in the half-Ironman 70.3 North American Championship at St. George on Saturday when he started to show signs of distress during the 1.2-mile loop, Ironman officials said.

"The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday's race,” said Ironman officials in a statement on their Facebook page.

The athlete's name had not been released. It was not clear how he died, People reported.

The swim portion of the triathlon that was held at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane was followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. 

According to organizers of the event, the temperature of the water was a chilly 62 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the race, People said.

Ironman officials sent out a statement that they were saddened by the news of the tragedy.

”We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman organizers said in a statement. "The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

It was the first time since 2019 that the St. George event took place. Last year’s triathlon was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tribune reported. 

Related Stories 

21-Year-Old Man Becomes 1st Person With Down Syndrome to Complete Ironman Race
Man Blinded by Gunshot in Robbery 25 Years Ago Competes in Ironman Race
Pancreatic Cancer Patient, 68, Will Compete in Ironman 35 Years After His First Race
68-Year-Old Man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Trains for Ironman TriathlonNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World
German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World
1

German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World

Crime
Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals
Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals
2

Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals

Inspirational
Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat
Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat
3

Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat

Offbeat
Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy
Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy
4

Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy

News
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
5

Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates

Investigative