A Manhattan attorney accused of being a serial rapist in Boston has been charged with five additional sexual assaults.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Matthew Nilo stalked women as they walked home alone at night in Boston's historic North End 15 years ago.

Cops say one victim was attacked twice, and just 11 days apart.

A series of sexual assaults in 2007 and 2008 terrorized women in the city, and at the time cops issued a sketch of ] the predator.

A jury may now decide how similar that sketch looks to Nilo, who on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea to the five additional charges of sexual assault in a Boston courtroom.

He had previously entered a not guilty plea to tree of sexual assault charges earlier this moi0

Prosecutors say Nilo was identified in a program launched by the city with the aim of solving cold cases by re-examining thousands of old rape kits while utilizing the many advancements in DNA technology and genetic genealogy.

One of Nilo's alleged victims recently spoke to "Good Morning America":

"He had a gun in his hand and he just said get in the car," she recalled of the night Nilo allegedly assaulted her in Boston. "A big part of my life stopped that day."

She later said: "Every day I've lived in fear."

Nilo, who was previously charged with sexually assaulting three women in Boston, denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

He is currently free on $500,000 bail, which was put up by his fiancée, Laura Griffin.

The couple live in a luxury high rise in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood.