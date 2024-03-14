Australian Billionaire Reviving Plans to Create Titanic Replica

News
Titanic II
Blue Star Lines
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:03 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

"It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money," Clive Palmer said at a press conference.

An Australian billionaire is reviving plans to create a Titanic replica, according to reports.

Mining magnate Clive Palmer announced plans Wednesday at a press conference in Sydney that his Blue Star Lines will create Titanic II, an exact replica of the doomed sea liner that famously sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912.

"It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money," he said at the press conference.

This is the third time he has considered the idea of creating an exact replica of the ship after previous plans back in 2012 and 2018 did not materialize. He was forced to put the multimillion-dollar project on hold when the pandemic hit and ports closed, ITV reported.

However, third time might be a charm for Palmer, as he told a reporter he has “enough money to build the Titanic 10 times over” and that the project was not a hoax or publicity stunt.

Palmer said he was confident he could secure a shipyard in time for construction on the ship starting in 2025, with the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, U.K., to New York — replicating the ill-fated 1912 voyage of the original — scheduled for June 2027, The Guardian reported.

Palmer said tenders for construction would go out in June, with contracts signed by December and estimated the 56,000-tonne ship would cost between $500 million and $1 billion.

Once completed, the Titanic II, will encourage passengers to dress for the 1900s, but it’s not mandatory, according to CNN.

The ship itself will be 269 meters (833 feet) long and 32.2 meters (105 feet) wide, making slightly wider than the original, ITV reported.

There will be room for 2,345 passengers on board with 835 cabins across nine decks and almost half of the rooms will be reserved for first-class passengers, ITV reported.

“We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have reengaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin," Palmer said in a press release.

Related Stories

Descendants of Titanic Victims Speak Out Against Exploiting Tragedy
Men Saved From Sinking Boat in Middle of Ocean After Rescuers Find Them Using FaceTime Call
Crew Member Says He Tried to Sink Russian Oligarch's Yacht
Titanic Menu and Passenger Pocket Watch to Be Auctioned OffOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime