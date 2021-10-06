Metro Nashville Police and the FBI have joined forces in an effort to locate a grandmother that has been missing since 2016, according to the local outlet WTVT.

Wanda Faye Walker disappeared October 5, 2016, and may have been a victim of foul play, according to authorities.

MNPD lead detective Matt Filter, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster, and Walker's family members held a news conference Tuesday after reopening their request for tips on the case.

Walker, then 60, was last seen at her home, but did not show up to work. Later, investigators found her locked car with a significant amount of her blood inside, authorities said.

​​"I believe Wanda Faye Walker was likely killed," Filter said at the conference.

The FBI released a Missing Person post on the anniversary of her disappearance, sharing that the bureau is offering “up to $10,000” for information that aids in a conviction.

"We definitely miss having her around. Her smile, her laugh," Walker's granddaughter, Quantesa Chambers, said at the conference.

The grandmother is the second person in the family to disappear, as her daughter Laresha Deana Walker went missing in 1999. She dropped off her 2-year-old son with her sister, and said she was going to Murfreesboro to get her car appraised but never returned, according to Nashville’s News Channel 5.

"If you or anyone out there know or have any information regarding to what happened to my grandmother, standing on behalf of the family, we would love for you guys to share that information with us." Chambers said.

Authorites ask that if you know anything about the disappearance of Wanda Faye Walker or her daughter, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

