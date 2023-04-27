A man from Hartford, Connecticut, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly told a state police sergeant that he “kills cops,” before leading him on a chase that resulted in the sergeant and another trooper getting injured during the arrest, according to authorities.

Raymond Lipinsky, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning and has been charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, along with one count each of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, interfering with an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon.

In relation to the threatening incident and pursuit on Monday, Lapinski was charged with threatening second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, reckless driving, and disobeying the signal of an officer/attempting to elude or escape an officer, authorities said.

Cops say Lipinksy noticed the Connecticut State Trooper badge on an on-duty, plain-clothes sergeant and began to shout at the officer and asked if he was “a cop,” according to WTNH.

When the sergeant said that he was, Lipinski allegedly replied by saying he “kills cops,” according to reports.

“Using profane language, the unidentified white male went on to threaten to kill the Sergeant specifically,” state police said in a press release obtained by WFSB.

When the sergeant tried to take Lipinski into custody, cops say he drove away before stopping and made an “obscene hand gesture” and screamed profanities at the sergeant before driving off again, according to CT Insider.

The police said Lipinsky reached speeds of 100 mph during the chase and cops lost him.

However, police were able to identify Lipinksy through his vehicle license plates and saw he had active arrest warrants issued by two local police departments, according to WFSB.

“State Police then drafted an arrest warrant for Lipinski relative to the threatening incident and pursuit, which was submitted to Hartford Superior Court for review,” state police said in a press release obtained by WFSB.

Cops were able to locate Lipinsky, who was walking around Hartford soon after the chase, according to reports.

When the sergeant and another trooper spotted Lipinski they said they told him to lie down on the ground and in response, Lipinski retrieved a knife from his waistband, state police said, prompting troopers to draw their weapons, according to CT Insider.

Lipinski then complied with orders to drop the knife and was taken into custody, according to state police. However, he resisted being placed in the cruiser, was combative and cursed at officers, according to state police. The sergeant he threatened, along with a detective, were injured, according to WTNH.

Lipinsky has not yet entered a plea to his charges, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

He has been assigned a public defender to his case, however, the office of the public defender tells Inside Edition Digital that a specific attorney has not been picked to handle his case, therefore no comments on Lipinsky’s situation can be given.

He is being held on a $1 million bond, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

