Ava Rivera, Baby With COVID-19 Airlifted to Hospital, Is Home Recovering as Cases Among Children Rises

Ava Rivera, the baby girl with COVID-19 who was airlifted to a Texas hospital 150 miles away because of a pediatric bed shortage in the Houston area, has returned home after making a remarkable recovery.

Ava was hooked up to a ventilator at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center - Temple, as her mother Estefanie sat by her bedside, wiping away tears. It was there that she was brought after five other pediatric hospitals were unable to admit her.

Ava’s plight has come to symbolize the growing surge in children stricken with COVID-19. There were 72,000 cases of children sick with COVID-19 last week alone.

Twenty percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now children, authorities said.

And the latest surge in cases is hitting hardest in Florida and Texas, where in Austin, residents are receiving robocalls urging people to stay home.

“The COVID-19 situation is Austin is dire. Everyone needs to wear a mask and stay home as much as possible,” the automated message says.

