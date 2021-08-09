Ava Rivera, Baby With COVID-19 Airlifted to Hospital, Is Home Recovering as Cases Among Children Rises
Ava Rivera’s plight has come to symbolize the growing surge in children stricken with COVID-19. There were 72,000 cases of children sick with COVID-19 last week alone.
Ava Rivera, the baby girl with COVID-19 who was airlifted to a Texas hospital 150 miles away because of a pediatric bed shortage in the Houston area, has returned home after making a remarkable recovery.
Ava was hooked up to a ventilator at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center - Temple, as her mother Estefanie sat by her bedside, wiping away tears. It was there that she was brought after five other pediatric hospitals were unable to admit her.
Ava’s plight has come to symbolize the growing surge in children stricken with COVID-19. There were 72,000 cases of children sick with COVID-19 last week alone.
Twenty percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now children, authorities said.
And the latest surge in cases is hitting hardest in Florida and Texas, where in Austin, residents are receiving robocalls urging people to stay home.
“The COVID-19 situation is Austin is dire. Everyone needs to wear a mask and stay home as much as possible,” the automated message says.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic StopCrime
West African Banded Cobra Missing and on the Loose in Texas Makes Its Debut on TwitterAnimals
How the Story of Little Addilyn Woodard Continues to Inspire OthersInspirational
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: CopsHuman Interest
$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection CrewInspirational