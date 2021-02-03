Avoid Cheering If You Go to a Super Bowl Party This Weekend, CDC Warns

Daily deaths from COVID-19 are higher than earlier in the pandemic, and they’re expected to grow in the coming weeks. So the Centers for Disease Controls has issued strict guidelines for the Super Bowl this weekend.

To reduce the risk of turning Super Bowl parties into super spreaders, the CDC says, avoid chanting or cheering, which can spread virus-containing respiratory droplets. Instead: stomp, clap or bring handheld noisemakers.

But the best way to watch the Super Bowl this year is to avoid parties altogether, according to guidance posted to the CDC website.

“Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with,” the guidance said.

RELATED STORIES

Sarah Thomas Will Officiate Superbowl LV in Tampa, Becoming 1st Woman in History to Do So

Kansas City Gets Baby Boom 9 Months After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

Did the 49ers Super Bowl Defeat Prevent Coronavirus From Getting Worse in Bay Area?