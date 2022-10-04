A massive search is underway for an 8-month old baby and three family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint in California, authorities said.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke issued a strong appeal for help in locating the "lowlife" who abducted baby Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

"We have no motivation," the sheriff said. "We just know that they are gone."

The four family members were forced at gunpoint from a business in the central California city, Warnke said.

Authorities have issued photos of the man they say is a suspect and have asked for assistance in identifying him.

Authorities are seeking help in identifying this man. - Merced County Sheriff's Office

“We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle,” Warnke said.

“So far as I know, no contact has been made, no ransom demands nothing from the suspects in this,” he said. “We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we have aircraft looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's investigators at 209-385-7445.

Related Stories