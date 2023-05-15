Baby Boom: Florida Firehouse Welcomes 12 Babies In the Past Year

One year ago, no one at this firehouse had a baby.

Now there are 12 firefighters with little bundles of joy.

Cuteness is in the air at the Kissimmee Fire Department in Florida, where there have been a dozen babies born in just the past year.

The youngest, baby London, is just one week old while the oldest, Penelope, is about to celebrate her first birthday.

"In my 36 years we've never had anything remotely like this," Fire Chief Jim Wells tells Inside Edition. "You've got firefighters that have been married over the past few years and they are doing what families have been doing since beginning of time, they're having babies."

Chief Wells held a small party to celebrate the new babies, and even brought in a yummy cake for the tiny tots to enjoy.

The celebration got cut a little short however when duty called, and members of the ladder company had to kiss their babies goodbye so they could go put out a fire.

At least this crew knows there will ever be a shortage of playdates for their kids.

Related Stories