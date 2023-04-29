Kenosha Cops Rescue Elderly Man After Fire Engulfs 84-Year-Old’s Minivan

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:05 PM PDT, April 29, 2023

Amazingly, no one sustained any major injuries.

Police in Wisconsin are being hailed as heroes thanks to their selfless act as they rescued an 84-year-old man from danger.

Kenosha Police say they observed sparks flying off of a minivan driving with a flat tire.

Unfazed by the sirens and flashing lights, the driver continued on the road, leaving a trail of flames behind him.

After turning a corner, the minivan came to a stop and was engulfed in flames.

An officer pulled the 84-year-old driver by the arm away from the parked inferno as the fire continues to grow.

Authorities praised the “selfless public service” of the Kenosha Police officers’ actions that day.

Amazingly, no one sustained any major injuries.

Related Stories

Veteran Pilot and Student He Guided to Safety Meet to Fly Together
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Passenger Goes Overboard on Trip to Hawaii
Woman Shocked When Told by Fellow Gym Goer Her Top Is Too Revealing
Man Pinned Under Van Freed After Michigan Officers Pull Him OutHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Veteran Aviator and Student Pilot He Helped Land After She Lost Her Nose Gear Take to the Skies Together
Veteran Aviator and Student Pilot He Helped Land After She Lost Her Nose Gear Take to the Skies Together
1

Veteran Aviator and Student Pilot He Helped Land After She Lost Her Nose Gear Take to the Skies Together

Inspirational
Oklahoma Man Charged After Allegedly Covering Up the Murder of the Woman His Wife Was Having an Affair With
Oklahoma Man Charged After Allegedly Covering Up the Murder of the Woman His Wife Was Having an Affair With
2

Oklahoma Man Charged After Allegedly Covering Up the Murder of the Woman His Wife Was Having an Affair With

Crime
Texas Man Continued His Date After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Someone Over $40
Texas Man Continued His Date After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Someone Over $40
3

Texas Man Continued His Date After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Someone Over $40

Crime
Autistic Artist Sebastian Franco Hopes to See Northern Lights as He Contemplates Going Completely Blind
Autistic Artist Sebastian Franco Hopes to See Northern Lights as He Contemplates Going Completely Blind
4

Autistic Artist Sebastian Franco Hopes to See Northern Lights as He Contemplates Going Completely Blind

Inspirational
Lori Vallow Daybell's Sister: 'You Expect Me to Just Keep Believing Without Ever Having a Question?'
Lori Vallow Daybell's Sister: 'You Expect Me to Just Keep Believing Without Ever Having a Question?'
5

Lori Vallow Daybell's Sister: 'You Expect Me to Just Keep Believing Without Ever Having a Question?'

Crime