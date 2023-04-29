Kenosha Cops Rescue Elderly Man After Fire Engulfs 84-Year-Old’s Minivan
Amazingly, no one sustained any major injuries.
Police in Wisconsin are being hailed as heroes thanks to their selfless act as they rescued an 84-year-old man from danger.
Kenosha Police say they observed sparks flying off of a minivan driving with a flat tire.
Unfazed by the sirens and flashing lights, the driver continued on the road, leaving a trail of flames behind him.
After turning a corner, the minivan came to a stop and was engulfed in flames.
An officer pulled the 84-year-old driver by the arm away from the parked inferno as the fire continues to grow.
Authorities praised the “selfless public service” of the Kenosha Police officers’ actions that day.
