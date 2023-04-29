Police in Wisconsin are being hailed as heroes thanks to their selfless act as they rescued an 84-year-old man from danger.

Kenosha Police say they observed sparks flying off of a minivan driving with a flat tire.

Unfazed by the sirens and flashing lights, the driver continued on the road, leaving a trail of flames behind him.

After turning a corner, the minivan came to a stop and was engulfed in flames.

An officer pulled the 84-year-old driver by the arm away from the parked inferno as the fire continues to grow.

Authorities praised the “selfless public service” of the Kenosha Police officers’ actions that day.

Amazingly, no one sustained any major injuries.

