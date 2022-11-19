When that giant turkey in the sky floats through the streets of New York City, you know the holiday season is here.

The people who put together the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade say they’re ready to party.

“It really is the best time of year for us. Everything is finally coming to life. We can't wait,” Kathleen Wright, operations director, told CBS News.

While fans will still get to see their favorite mainstay floats, there are some new additions this year, including this one for the kids – the popular Baby Shark.

“This is a first of its kind float and balloon,” Will Coss, executive producer, told WCBS. “Who better than Baby Shark to combine them both and he's flying high above while grandma and grandpa are below.”

Some characters will come and go, but this parade is a tradition that keeps people coming back year after year to get them in the holiday spirit.

“The goal is to create moments that are memorable, instantly recognizable, have a touch of parade, a celebration of all things whimsy and all things Thanksgiving Day,” Coss added.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Central Park West and wraps up at noon in front of Macy’s on 34th Street.

Related Stories