Candles have been lit, and prayers have been said for a 12-year-old fatally shot while playing in the yard on Thanksgiving.

Last Thursday, Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was reportedly spending time with cousins in a California backyard when family members say a stray bullet came through the fence and struck him in the back.

Police say Angel was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A vigil was held on Saturday at the home where the shooting took place. Members of the community and law enforcement showed up and showed their support for the Gallegos family.

A GoFundMe page, which described Angel as “joyful and full of life,” is raising funds for the memorial and hospital expenses.

San Diego Police are asking people to come forward with any information as they investigate whether this was an intentional or accidental shooting.

There have been no persons of interest identified or arrests made.

