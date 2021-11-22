In normal times, a typical question to ask regarding Thanksgiving dinner is “Can I bring something?'” But nowadays, many are asking, "Are you vaccinated?"

It's a challenge many are facing as the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic kicks off.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena and his wife, Maria, are telling their guests to get vaccinated or stay home.

“We want to have a regular, normal Thanksgiving. In order to have that, we have to take precautions. So you can either participate in that, or we'll see you next year,” Cioe-Pena told Inside Edition.

Another option — take a rapid COVID test before you come. Inside Edition senior correspondent Les Trent demonstrated how to use one, which came back negative.

“It's a cheap test. They’re available at virtually every pharmacy in the United States right now. Anyone can do this,” Cioe-Pena said.

Vanderbilt University’s Dr. William Schaffner says to keep your guard up this Thanksgiving amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“We’re being a little casual about all of our get-togethers. We have to remember to be careful, even though we’re vaccinated,” Schaffner said.

Meanwhile, the travel rush has begun, with long lines at airports across the nation.

At LaGuardia Airport in New York, the big Thanksgiving getaway is just getting started.

Four million Americans are expected to fly over Thanksgiving weekend — an 80% increase from last year. And the TSA is promising a smooth journey, at least through the security line.

Monday is the deadline for TSA workers to get vaccinated. The agency says 93% of its agents are “in compliance” with the mandate.

The car is still the preferred method of transport this Thanksgiving. According to AAA, 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road. The best times to beat traffic are after 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

