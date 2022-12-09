Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is facing a rape allegation after a new lawsuit alleges he raped a 17-year-old on a tour bus in 2001.

Shay Ruth, who is autistic with cerebral palsy, claimed in the lawsuit that Carter invited her back to his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington. She said he gave her “a funny-tasting beverage he called VIP juice,” before pushing her on a bed and raping her,” according to the lawsuit.

“The last 21 years, I’ve been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said in a press conference.

Ruth said she was just 17 years old at the time, while Carter was 21.

“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a r*****ed bitch and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm,” she said in the statement. “Carter took away my childhood and innocence but he cannot and will not take away my strength or my truth.”

Now, a Backstreet Boys Christmas special, which was set to air next week on ABC, is being pulled by the network. The holiday special was set to feature special guests like Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle and Nikki Glaser in addition to Carter and his bandmates Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough.

The allegations also come just weeks after Carter’s younger brother, teen pop star Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub.

Carter, however, is denying the allegation. “This claim … is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue … which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize," his attorney said.

