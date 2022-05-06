Barry Morphew and his two daughters, Macy and Mallory, are speaking out publicly for the first time since murder charges were dropped in connection with the disappearance of their wife and mom, Suzanne Morphew.

“We just know our dad better than anyone else, and we know he was not involved in our mom's disappearance,” Mallory Morphew said in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Suzanne Morphew went missing two years ago on Mother’s Day after she went out for a bike ride in Colorado. A year later, in May 2021, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with her murder.

No body has ever been found, and Morphew walked free last month, with Mallory and Macy at his side.

“We want to heal. We feel like we haven't been able to heal these past two years,” Mallory told ABC News.

Barry Morphew insists he’s innocent.

“I love my girls, and I love my wife, and I just want her to be found,” Barry Morphew said.

“And we’re never going to stop looking for our mom,” Mallory said.



The charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed "without prejudice," meaning they could be reinstated if new evidence is found.

