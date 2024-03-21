An investigation is underway into the interpreter for well-regarded baseball star Shohei Ohtani. His interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is suspected of stealing millions of dollars to pay off his gambling debt in a scandal that is rocking Major League Baseball.

The Japanese athlete, Ohtani, who signed a record-setting $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, is embroiled in an illegal sports betting investigation.

Ohtani skills as a hitter and a pitcher make him a two-way star. Baseball has not seen such talent since Babe Ruth.

Ohtani came to the United States not speaking much English and relied on his interpreter, Mizuhara.

Mizuhara, who grew up in southern California, is also Ohtani’s friend and became a household name to baseball fans due to his constant appearance at Ohtani’s side.

The Dodgers fired Mizuhara after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of massive theft, saying he embezzled $4.5 million from the baseball star, allegedly using the funds to pay off gambling debts from a sports bookie who is under federal investigation. Mizuara has not been charged with any crime.

LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano helped break the story and spoke with Inside Edition.

“To have [Ohtani's] name popping up, this surfacing in a federal investigation in an alleged gambling ring, yea, we’re going to pay attention,” Arellano says.

Ohtani played his season opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul on Wednesday. His wife, Mamiko Tanaka, was seen in good spirits giving people high-fives. The baseball player's embattled interpreter sat next to him at the post-game press conference.

The interpreter says Ohtani knew nothing about his gambling problem and the MLB says Ohtani is not currently facing disciplinary action.