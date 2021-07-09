A girl who went missing last month is related to another missing person who hasn’t been seen in almost 12 years.

An AMBER Alert was issued for five-year-old Summer Wells in Hawkins County, Tennessee, on June 15, but back in 2009, her aunt was reported missing out of Polk County, Wisconsin.

Rose Marie Bly was last seen when she was 21, leaving her home in St. Croix Falls to go to Cushing, five miles away. Investigators say she never made it to her destination, and her car was later found in a parking lot 30 miles away from where she lived.

Rose Marie is the sister of Summer’s mother.

In 2019, the Polk County Sheriff put out a video to generate leads on the case ahead of the 10th anniversary of Rose’s disappearance.

The Sheriff in Polk County says he will cooperate with authorities in Tennessee in any way he can to help resolve these cases, but that they seem to be unrelated.

But now, he’s hoping someone will come forward to give the family answers about what happened to their loved ones.

Rose Marie Bly was last seen on Aug. 21, 2009. She’s described as five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of two cherries on her right ankle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8362.

Summer Wells is described as three-feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants with a pink shirt. She was possibly barefoot.

Anyone with information on her is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

