Natalie Morales has joined “The Talk,” and Inside Edition chief correspondent Jim Moret was behind the scenes for an exclusive first look on her first day.

“Do you have first day jitters?” Moret asked.

“Of course. Oh my gosh, I could barely sleep last night. I would not be human if I did not have first day jitters. This is stepping into a whole new realm,” Morales said.

Morales comes aboard the CBS daytime talk show after the departure of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth.

“This show revolves around how people feel, so that's what I love about it is I get to show that side of me that I don’t think a lot of people have had a chance to get to know as much,” Morales said.

Actor Jerry O’Connell welcomed his new co-host.

“It’s actually a real honor. It really is an honor,” O’Connell told Morales.

The 49-year-old mom of two boys is a news veteran and former "Today Show” west coast anchor, but reveals she has the same fears like most of us.

“This is actually a dream that repeats itself — that I’m half undressed, and trying to make my way to the set, and I can’t find where I’m going,” Morales said.

Today’s show kicked off with a funny bit showing Morales lost.

“The Talk” is now in its 12th season.

