'The Talk' Returns Without Sharon Osbourne After Monthlong Hiatus

“The Talk” returned Monday after a monthlong hiatus. The show went dark following the March 10 argument over Piers Morgan’s condemnation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Sharon Osbourne defended Morgan. It was later announced that the host would not be returning to the daytime talk show.



“And don’t try and cry, ‘cause if anyone should be crying, it should be me,” Osbourne said during an exchange in which other hosts pushed back on her support of Morgan.



“How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?” she also said.



Host Sheryl Underwood addressed the situation on today’s show.



“We need to process the events of that day and what happened since,” Underwood said. “So we can get to the healing.”



“What was most striking was, she told me, ‘Don’t you cry.’ Well, I’m not tearing up because you’ve hurt me or I want some sympathy. I’m tearing up, because I have to restrain that. Because if I had responded, then I would have been the angry Black woman. And I think I’m talking to my friends — somebody I can trust,” Underwood continued.



Osbourne did not comment publicly about the return of the show.

