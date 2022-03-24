Beloved New Orleans Grandma Killed After Losing Arm During Brutal Carjacking

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:48 PM PDT, March 24, 2022

Linda Frickey, a grandmother of four, had recently celebrated her 73rd birthday.

A group of teens are accused of attacking and carjacking a 73-year-old woman, whose arm was severed before she died on the scene, authorities said.

Linda Frickey, a grandmother of four, was leaving her job at a New Orleans insurance company when three teens apparently started casing her silver Nissan. 

The horrific attack was captured on surveillance camera.

Two teens yanked open the driver and passenger-side doors. Then, the suspect at the driver side appeared to stomp and punch Frickey while female accomplices jumped into the backseat.

Seconds later, one of the teens hopped out, but the driver took off with Frickey still inside.

Police say Frickey was tangled in her seatbelt as the teens sped off, and she was dragged for an entire block. Her arm was severed, and she died at the scene.

“For them to brutally start beating on her, mace her, pull her out the car. Just could not believe that Linda was murdered,” Frickey’s sister, Jinny Lynn Griffin, told Inside Edition.

Sister-in-law Kathy Richard is reeling. “It’s so deliberate, cruel,” she said.

The family had recently celebrated Frickey’s 73rd birthday.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects. On Monday, four teens were arrested after family members turned them in. 

The stolen vehicle was recovered roughly 13 blocks away from the location of the carjacking.

Carjackings on the rise in cities nationwide, including New York and Chicago.

