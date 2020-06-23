Ben Mulroney, Husband of Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney, Steps Down From CTV's ETalk

The husband of Meghan Markle’s best friend has stepped down from his position on television after saying he has been a benefactor of white privilege. Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, announced Monday he would no longer be appearing on CTV’s “ETalk” “to create space for a new perspective.”

Mulroney’s announcement came as he addressed his wife Jessica getting called out on social media earlier this month for taking advantage of her own white privilege.

"I want to take a moment to speak to you about the situation surrounding my wife Jessica and the next steps I will be taking with Bell Media," Ben said at the top of the show.

Jessica's TV show, “I Do, Redo” was pulled from the same Canadian network on June 11 after she came under fire for allegedly threatening to turn brands against lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, who said Jessica had “textbook white privilege.”

In addition to her own show being pulled, Jessica, best friend of Meghan Markle, will no longer appear on “Good Morning America.”

"I love my wife," Ben said in his announcement Monday. "However, it is not my place to speak for her, and today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism, as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots."

Ben said he hopes his exit from “ETalk” will lead to real change.

“It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of color, and they can use this important platform to inspire, to lead and to make change,” he said.

