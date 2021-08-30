Betty White, 99, Is Last Remaining 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Cast Member After Ed Asner Dies

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Ed Asner, who played the irascible Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He was 91.

Like Mary Tyler Moore, Asner won seven Emmy Awards and appeared with Moore in the 1969 Elvis movie “Change of Habit."

His passing has resulted in Betty White becoming the sole surviving cast member of the iconic sitcom. When the show said goodbye after seven seasons in 1977, cast members gave each other a giant hug, for one of the most acclaimed finales in TV history.

Ted Knight, who played self-centered anchorman Ted Baxter, was the first to die in 1986. Moore passed away in 2017 at the age of 80. Also gone are Valerie Harper, Georgia Engle and just this year, both Cloris Leachman and Gavin McLeod.

“They’re all so amazing. And the fact that, for a moment in time, all of those actors were on one television show in the seventies — it’s still groundbreaking and iconic to think about today,” Variety deputy TV editor Michael Schneider told Inside Edition.

At the age of 99, White is all who’s left from the cast. She played frisky Sue Ann Niven.

In January, Asner sent White birthday wishes.

“I still get warm when I see this look. Happy 99, baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you,” Asner said.

