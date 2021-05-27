Bienvenido Aguado, a Spanish Mountain Biker, Breaks World Record by Pulling Off Incredible Front Flip
The daring feat happened at the Darkside event in South Africa
Bienvenido Aguado, a Spanish mountain biker, recently broke a world record. The daredevil did it by performing the longest dirt-to-dirt front flip ever: 30 meters, or about 98 feet.
According to NowThis, he broke the previous record by about 30 feet.
It happened at the annual Darkfest event in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where free-riders tempt gravity. As the website explains, the high-energy event is filled with "massive jumps, huge tricks and an awesome vibe."
Once airborne, Bienvenido seemed like he might never come down again. And when he’d completed the course, there were shouts of celebration.
Afterward, an elated Bienvenido described how he felt. “I have been waiting for so long,” he said. "Espeically after the last Darkfest. it was quite windy so we didn't get as many laps as we wanted."
He added, “But it was time. All the pressure was out after doing it, and I am the happiest dude on the planet right now."
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store OwnerInspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog BrewAnimals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana RiverNews
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His ArrestCrime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law FirmAnimals