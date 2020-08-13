Drone Found in River With Heart-Stopping Footage Shows Daredevil Leap Off Bridge

A drone found by a diver exploring murky waters of the American River near Sacramento, California has some heart-stopping footage on it. Mike Pelley, the diver who found the drone, discovered that it had been used to film a daredevil doing a high-flying stunt.

A man can be seen climbing up the side of a bridge before an anxious crowd, before jumping over 100 feet into the water below. He plunges into the water. Moments after he emerges from the water, the drone somehow crashes into the water.

"I was beyond excited when I found this," Pelley told Inside Edition, adding that his heart still races when watching the daring stunt.

Pelley made an appeal on Facebook and ended up finding the man pictured jumping in the video. Inside Edition spoke to the man, Evan Ellington, about what was going through his mind.

"I like to have a little bit of fun, and there's always a little bit of danger involved in most things we do everyday, so, if I can have a little bit of fun by doing it, why not?" Ellington said.

It's still unclear who the drone belongs to.

RELATED STORIES

Drone Footage Captures Harrowing Moment Surfer Shared the Beach With a Shark

Mystery as New York City Skydiver Found Dead Without Parachute After Jumping Out of Plane

Diver Finds GoPro Containing Happy Last Moments of Man Who Drowned