Billionaire's Neighbor Sues Him for Allegedly Blasting 'Gilligan’s Island’ Song in Dispute Over Ocean Views

Bill Gross, a 76-year-old billionaire investor, is being sued by his tech entrepreneur neighbor Mark Towfiq for allegedly blasting the theme song from “Gilligan’s Island” into the wee hours of the night. Towfiq alleges the music is causing him and his wife emotional distress.



The spat arose after Gross installed a $1 million glass sculpture on his $32 million Laguna Beach, California property and large nets surrounding it to protect it.

Towfiq complained that they blocked his ocean views, and now says Gross is retaliating against him with the theme song. Police officers have been called numerous times to calm things down. Gross and his girlfriend maintain that they are good neighbors.



