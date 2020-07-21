Billy Joel Plays Abandoned Piano on Long Island Street 

Billy Joel surprised members of his native Long Island when he posted up to a discarded piano and started playing out of nowhere.

The “Piano Man” singer decided to live up to his title and sing a song in Huntington on New York’s Long Island as he was riding his motorcycle around town recently. As the singer and songwriter was riding around, he noticed the abandoned piano and started tickling the ivories and played a ragtime melody.

The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” songwriter was filmed on June 26 in a clip by fans which was later placed online.

“It’s a perfectly good piano,” he was heard saying. “Not bad. The action is good. It just needs tuning and the finish is beat. It’s a shame to throw it out, should at least be donated to St. Vincent de Paul or something.”

Joel, who grew up in the town of Hicksville and currently lives in Center Island, Long Island, is known to be seen in the summer days riding around on his motorcycle.

