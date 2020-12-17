Bisexual Kilt Business Owner Speaks Out Against Proud Boys After They Wear Kilts From His Shop at Rally

An LGBTQ+-owned kilt maker has spoken out against the Proud Boys after the group wore yellow and black kilts from his store at a recent rally in Washington, D.C., BBC News reported.

Virginia based kilt maker Verillas told BBC the "nightmare scenario" has forced them to pull the kilts from the shelves. Verillas told the news outlet that they are “disgusted” that their kilts were worn by the organization that some call a hate group.

Verillas owner Allister Greenbrier, who is a bisexual entrepreneur of Scottish descent, told BBC News that he was “appalled, angry and frustrated because they are the opposite of everything our brand stands for.”

Greenbrier told the news outlet that the men who purchased the distinguishable kilts said they were a metal band looking for attire.

Greenbrier opted to channel his rage into action and donated the same amount of money the sales of those particular kilts brought in to the anti-racist organization the NAACP.

"I was quite angry. I had to calm down a bit, but we decided we really didn't want their money,” Greenbrier said. "I can't control who buys my product, but if they're buying our product, they're putting their money towards a good cause and I think they won't be too happy when they find out they accidentally bought from a company that's really fighting for the opposite of what they believe in. We want to turn hate into love.”

Greenbrier said that the company has received an “outpouring of love and support” from customers and the community.

USA Today calls the Proud Boys “a far-right group with a history of violent confrontations, is gaining increased national scrutiny as academics and advocates have warned the group has ties to white supremacy.”

The Proud Boys have publicly denied supporting white supremacy or violent activity, according to a spokesman for the group who told USA Today.

It is not the first time the Proud Boys have caused trouble for a clothing brand as iconic British Mod clothing company Fred Perry stopped U.S. sales of its black and yellow polo shirts after the shirt became a regular part of the Proud Boys' "uniform.”

