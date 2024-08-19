A 2016 interview featuring Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey has resurfaced. The reporter says Lively and Posey's behavior during the sit-down interview made her almost change careers. The reporter spoke with Inside Edition.

Journalist Kjersti Flaa was stunned when Lively and Posey seemed to ignore her during parts of the 2016 interview in which they were promoting the Woody Allen movie, "Cafe Society."

"It made me want to quit my job. I felt really horrible afterward," Flaa says.

Lively had recently announced she was expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Flaa congratulated Lively on her baby bump. Lively responded, saying, "Congrats on your little bump." Posey then patted her own backside and said, "What about my bump?"

Flaa says she was shocked.

"I kind of looked down at my stomach, I was like, 'Um.' I didn't understand what she meant by it," Flaa says.

Cafe Society was set in 1930s Hollywood, so Flaa asked about the period costumes.

"Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes," Lively said. Flaa said that she would.

The actresses then began to talk to each other as if no one else was in the room.

"I walked out of that room and I wanted to throw up. I just felt so awful," Flaa says.

Flaa released the 8-year-old video after a tough week for the actress, who has been the subject of negative publicity after reportedly feuding on the set of her new movie, "It Ends With Us," with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

The reporter says if she could say anything to Lively today, she would say, "just don't be rude to people."

Inside Edition reached out to Lively and Posey for comment but did not hear back.