Blizzard and Nor'easter Warnings Issued for East Coast and Mid-Atlantic Region This Weekend
The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for a major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions that could develop into a nor’easter, and possibly a bomb cyclone, according to AccuWeather.
A storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and Illinois.
According to the NWS, eastern Massachusetts, Long Island, Rhode Island, and Cape Cod may be in for more than 20 inches of snow. Parts of Connecticut could see up to 12 inches of snow, and the New York City area could see 6 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), CBS News reported.
On Thursday, the National Weather Agency said the heaviest snow is anticipated in New England Friday night through Sunday that may extend south along the East Coast through North Carolina.
According to AccuWeather and NWS, coastal northeastern cities may expect strong hurricane-force wind gusts and subzero wind chills this weekend with temperatures that "could be potentially hazardous for areas that experience power outages,” a report said.
The NWS offers daily updates on the forecast and the storm’s path. In advance of the storm, a few tips they offer are to purchase snow shovels, and snow-melting material, fill up your car’s gas tank, and have flashlights on hand for any power outages.
