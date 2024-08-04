Bloomingdale's Fashion Director Shows Off Stylish Looks for Scorching Hot Weather

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:34 AM PDT, August 4, 2024

"It is so hot out but we all want to look polished, sophisticated, and chic," Marissa Galante Frank.

Many people want to look fashionable even as the heat wave hits millions across the United States, but what is appropriate to wear, and what is not?

Bloomingdale's fashion director Marissa Galante Frank showed Inside Edition some stylish hot weather fashions that can keep you classy from desk to dinner.

"It is so hot out but we all want to look polished, sophisticated, and chic," Galante Frank says.

Galante recommends leaving your pants at home and wearing a tailored short suit or a short white skirt and black bodysuit.

The fashion director says you'll be a summer stand-out in embellished shorts, even better if they are drawstring.

"Super comfortable when it's very hot," she says.

You may not want to wear a bikini top in the office, but maybe while running errands.

"Bikini tops can be worn beyond the beach," Galante Frank says. "It's great to balance with a Bermuda short."

