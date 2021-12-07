A good Samaritan has turned in 69 pounds of cocaine to police after they say they found it floating in the water off Islamorada in the Upper Florida Keys, the Miami Herald reported.

The street value of the cocaine is more than $1 million, cops said.

The boater was out for a cruise over the weekend when the drugs were spotted, News 7 Miami reported.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin of the U.S. Boarder Patrol tweeted the news Monday along with a photo of the supply.

This is not the first time this has occurred this year as many reports of cocaine being found in Florida waters and beaches have been reported.

In June, a brick of cocaine was found floating in seaweed after it washed up on someone’s property in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were soon contacted and they retrieved the two-and-a-half pounds, or just over one kilogram, of the cocaine, the Herald reported. That amount of cocaine is worth $56,000 on the street, according to Adam Hoffner, a spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol.

In late April, a Florida beachgoer was ready for some sun, fun, and waves down in Palm Beach but unexpectedly stumbled on bricks of cocaine worth over a million dollars, WSVN reported. Chief U.S. Border Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said in a tweet that 65 pounds of cocaine separated in bricks and totaling $1.5 million were found over the weekend after it washed ashore. Officials said the drugs were turned over to Border Patrol.

In March, a snorkeler found 68 pounds of cocaine in the water around the Florida Keys, which was worth over $1.5 million, according to Click Orlando. The drugs were found taped in large black bags, according to Martin. The bale contained 25 bricks of the drug, investigators said. The sheriff’s office turned the drugs over to the U.S Border Patrol.

