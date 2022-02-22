Bob Saget’s Death Prompted Actress Dana Delany to Go to Hospital After Fall Down Stairs
Saget died unexpectedly in January from blunt head trauma.
Actress Dana Delany is taking a lesson from her late friend Bob Saget after she suffered a nasty black eye in an accident at her house.
“I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget,” Delany wrote on Twitter.
Out of an abundance of caution, the 65-year-old actress headed straight to the hospital.
“So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no,” Delany wrote.
It may have been a scary fall for Delany, who is best known for “China Beach.”
But she still had a sense of humor about the ordeal.
“You should see the other guy,” she wrote.
