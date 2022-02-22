Bob Saget’s Death Prompted Actress Dana Delany to Go to Hospital After Fall Down Stairs

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:20 AM PST, February 22, 2022

Saget died unexpectedly in January from blunt head trauma. 

Actress Dana Delany is taking a lesson from her late friend Bob Saget after she suffered a nasty black eye in an accident at her house. 

“I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget,” Delany wrote on Twitter.

Out of an abundance of caution, the 65-year-old actress headed straight to the hospital

“So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no,” Delany wrote.

Saget died unexpectedly in January from blunt head trauma. 

It may have been a scary fall for Delany, who is best known for “China Beach.”

But she still had a sense of humor about the ordeal. 

“You should see the other guy,” she wrote.

Related Stories

Haunting Bob Saget Podcast Features Him Saying, 'I'm Going to Be Found Dead in Bed'
Bob Saget Death Investigation Records to Be Temporarily Sealed, Florida Judge Rules
After Bob Saget's Autopsy Raises Alarm Around Skull Injuries, What Doctors Say to Do If You Hit Your Head
Did Bob Saget Predict How He Would Die?News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Exclusive: Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Speaks on Money, Romance and Allegations in 1st Sit Down
Exclusive: Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Speaks on Money, Romance and Allegations in 1st Sit Down
1

Exclusive: Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Speaks on Money, Romance and Allegations in 1st Sit Down

Entertainment
New York Begins Stopping Homeless People From Sheltering on City's Subways
New York Begins Stopping Homeless People From Sheltering on City's Subways
2

New York Begins Stopping Homeless People From Sheltering on City's Subways

Human Interest
Lina Sardar Khil Case: $250,000 Reward Announced as Loved Ones Mark Missing Girl's 4th Birthday
Lina Sardar Khil Case: $250,000 Reward Announced as Loved Ones Mark Missing Girl's 4th Birthday
3

Lina Sardar Khil Case: $250,000 Reward Announced as Loved Ones Mark Missing Girl's 4th Birthday

Human Interest
California Man Living in Ukraine Refuses to Live in Fear Ahead of Imminent Russian Invasion
California Man Living in Ukraine Refuses to Live in Fear Ahead of Imminent Russian Invasion
4

California Man Living in Ukraine Refuses to Live in Fear Ahead of Imminent Russian Invasion

Politics
Skydiving Instructor Dies Day After After Freak Accident Where Parachute Failed to Open on Jump in Texas
Skydiving Instructor Dies Day After After Freak Accident Where Parachute Failed to Open on Jump in Texas
5

Skydiving Instructor Dies Day After After Freak Accident Where Parachute Failed to Open on Jump in Texas

Human Interest