Haunting Bob Saget Podcast Features Him Saying, 'I'm Going to Be Found Dead in Bed'
The beloved comedian was speaking with his wife during an October episode of his podcast "Bob Saget's Here for You."
Months before he was found dead, comedian Bob Saget made a haunting comment during an episode of his podcast.
"I don't have long to live. I'm going to be found dead in bed," he told his wife, Kelly Rizzo, during an October broadcast of "Bob Saget's Here for You."
Three months later, he was found dead in a Florida hotel room.
The 65-year-old celebrity suffered head trauma and died in his sleep, according to an initial autopsy.
The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said that the manner of Saget’s death was an accident. "No evidence of drug use or foul play" was present, according to a preliminary autopsy.
In the podcast, the couple were joking about favorite movies.
After Rizzo explained her favorite movies included "The Godfather," "Scarface," "Casino" and "Goodfellas," Saget, known for his dark humor, replied, "So, I don't have long to live if these are your favorites. I'm going to be found dead in bed."
"You better watch out," his wife jokingly retorted.
On Tuesday, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff to prevent the release of any records related to his death.
"Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose," the lawsuit said.
A Florida judge on Wednesday granted the family a temporary injunction to block the release of photographs, video, audio recordings and information related to Saget’s cause of death.
The injunction will remain in effect until a future court decision on the family's request. Orange County Florida Sheriff John Mina plans to fight the lawsuit.
