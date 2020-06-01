Bodies of Woman and Stepdad, Missing From Arizona, Believed to Have Been Found in Buried Car in Iowa: Police

The remains of two missing Arizona residents are believed to have been found buried in a car in Iowa, authorities said. David "Nick" Batten, 45, and stepdaughter Elissa "Ellie" Landry, 28, haven't been seen since April.

Their bodies were tentatively identified after being discovered in Landry's car, which was buried on a property in Evansdale, the Chino Valley Police Department announced Friday. Officers are waiting for formal identification from autopsies being conducted in Iowa, the Arizona department said Monday.

The two, along with Landry's boyfriend, Mitchell "Mitch" Mincks, 24. were reported missing April 21, police said. Mincks has since been identified as a person of interest in the case, following his arrest in Iowa on April 28 on an unrelated charge, authorities said.

Chino Valley Police officers are conferring with local and federal prosecutors on possible charges against Mincks, who remains in custody, authorities said.

