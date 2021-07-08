Body Cam Shows Moment 6-Year-Old Girl Is Rescued From Suspected Kidnapper's Car | Inside Edition

A neighbor got a partial license plate of the suspect's car and called 911. “I want my daddy!" the little girl called out after being rescued.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment Kentucky police closed in on a kidnapping suspect and the heart-wrenching rescue of a 6-year-old girl, who immediately called out, “I want my daddy!” after being removed from the suspect’s car. 

The nightmare started when the little girl was riding her bicycle outside her home in Louisville. Out of nowhere, cops say, Robby Wildt pulled over, grabbed the girl and threw her into his car before driving off. 

Luckily, a neighbor got a partial license plate and called 911. An entire division of the Louisville Police Department — 13 police cars — went on the hunt. In just 10 minutes, they found the suspect’s car and closed in. He gave up without a struggle, and the child was found safe in the front seat.

Officer Jason Burba and Sergeant Joe Keeling were first on the scene.

“It was heartbreaking to hear her ask for her father when we're both fathers ourselves, so we can kind of imagine our own children in that situation and how we would want a police officer to react,” Burba said.

The girl is now back with her family. Cops say Wildt has been charged with kidnapping a minor. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bail.

