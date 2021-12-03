Body of 17-Year-Old Killed in Nevada 41 Years Ago Has Finally Been Identified
Tammy Corrine Terrell was from Roswell, New Mexico. In 1980, Tammy’s body was found off the side of a road in Henderson, Nevada.
For over 40 years, no one could put a name to this face. Now thanks to new DNA testing, they can.
It is 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell from Roswell, New Mexico. In 1980, Tammy’s body was found off the side of a road in Henderson, Nevada.
Investigators say she was the victim of a homicide, but detectives couldn’t identify her and called her Jane Arroyo Grande Doe.
For decades, investigators had few images of her to show the public. A few years ago, a forensic artist created a new composite to aide in their search for answers.
Now they have more.
“You know, now we're only halfway there,” Jonathan Boucher from the Henderson Police Department said. “Now the pursuit of Tammy's killer or killers begins.”
