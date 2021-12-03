Body of 17-Year-Old Killed in Nevada 41 Years Ago Has Finally Been Identified 

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:42 AM PST, December 3, 2021

Tammy Corrine Terrell was from Roswell, New Mexico. In 1980, Tammy’s body was found off the side of a road in Henderson, Nevada.

For over 40 years, no one could put a name to this face. Now thanks to new DNA testing, they can. 

It is 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell from Roswell, New Mexico. In 1980, Tammy’s body was found off the side of a road in Henderson, Nevada.

Investigators say she was the victim of a homicide, but detectives couldn’t identify her and called her Jane Arroyo Grande Doe. 

For decades, investigators had few images of her to show the public. A few years ago, a forensic artist created a new composite to aide in their search for answers.

Now they have more. 

“You know, now we're only halfway there,” Jonathan Boucher from the Henderson Police Department said. “Now the pursuit of Tammy's killer or killers begins.”

Related Stories

16-Year-Old Cold Case Could Be Solved After Divers Pull Car From Tennessee Lake
Cold Case Murder of 9-Year-Old Candy Rogers Solved After 62 Years
New York Man Arrested in Cold Case Killing of World War I Veteran Who Vanished in 1976
Cold Case Killing of 16-Year-Old Kim Bryant Solved 42 Years LaterCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime