A Northwestern University doctoral student was found dead on Tuesday after he vanished while walking home after a party on Sunday, officials said.

A police marine unit found a body in the Diversey Harbor early Tuesday that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has since identified as Peter Salvino, CBS News reported.

Salvino, 25, was last seen in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago on Sunday. He had been on a Facetime call as he walked home from a party, The News & Observer reported.

Police said Salvino left the party around 11:45 p.m. and during a Facetime call with a friend around 11:59 p.m., he said he was going to walk to his apartment, ABC 7 reported.

The friend called to check on Salvino 15 minutes later but he was still out walking. The friend called another time to check on Salvino at 12:37 a.m. but got no response, according to ABC 7.

Police said several texts sent to Salvino that night and early the next morning also went unanswered, ABC 7 reported. Police were able to ping his phone near the Diversey Harbor at 12:15 a.m.

Friends and family had been coordinating search efforts in hopes of helping police find and bring Salvino home.

“We are both shattered and relieved to report that, late Tuesday, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor,” read a statement by Salvino's family released after his body was found.

“Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we've received from friends, family, and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss.”

The investigation into Salvino's death is ongoing.

Related Stories