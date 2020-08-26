Body of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found Hanging From Tree: Family Attorney

The body of missing Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes who had reported sexual abuse and was receiving treatment when he disappeared, is believed to have been found hanging from a tree, according to his family's attorney. Natalie Khawam said Army police told relatives late Tuesday night that Fernandes' backpack was with the body and the 23-year-old man's driver's license was inside.

The remains were found near a railroad track about 30 miles from Fort Hood, according to the Temple Police Department in Texas. Forensic confirmation is pending.

“I am saddened that another soldier who served the country has been destroyed by sexual assault and sexual harassment and this toxic culture in the military that exists,” said Khawam, who also represents the family of Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood soldier who disappeared and was later found dead.

Guillen, 20, was killed on base by a fellow soldier, then dismembered and buried off base, authorities said. Her remains were found two months after she disappeared in April. The suspect in her killing shot himself to death as authorities approached him for questioning.

Fernandes was reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after he was last seen two days before, when his superior dropped him off at his house after his release from a hospital, authorities said.

"We can confirm there is an open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes," Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division spokesman, said in a statement over the weekend.

Fernandes had been hospitalized for several days before he went missing, said his mother, Ailiana Fernandes. She said it was unclear why he was in the hospital. His mother and his aunt arrived in Texas last week from Massachusetts to help search for Fernandes.

Fernandes was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the central Texas Army installation.

Military authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

“One of our worst nightmares again has happened,” said Khawam. “One of our own, Sgt. Elder Fernandes, was found dead after reporting sexual assault at Fort Hood.”

His case is not related to other disappearances and deaths involving the massive installation, officials said.

The remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier missing since August 2019, were discover in a field outside the base in July. Earlier this month, two people were arrested in connection with the killing of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, whose bullet-ridden body was found in a ditch in nearby Harker Heights in May.

Bell County residents Brandon Olivares was charged with murder, and is being held without bail, according to authorities. Estrellita Falcon was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and hindering the arrest and prosecution of Rosencrans' killer, police said.

The base is currently under review by an independent agency for its high number of sexual harassment, abuse and criminal cases, according to Army officials.

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy visited Fort Hood earlier this month, and acknowledged the post has a disturbing rate of violent crime, including murder.

“The numbers are high here,” McCarthy said. “They are the highest, in most cases, for sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation — the U.S. Army.”

