Body of Newborn Baby Girl Found in Bag Near Arizona Hotel: Authorities
It is not clear how the baby girl died, nor do authorities know who her parents are at this point. Police are asking anyone who might have any information to come forward.
Who was the newborn baby whose body was found inside a backpack in the Phoenix woods Friday morning? Arizona authorities are investigating the death of the baby girl after responding to reports of a possible child found.
“I can’t make any assumptions on what the parent of the child is going through or why this happened,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, of Phoenix Police Department, told reporters.
Authorities were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, and discovered a bag behind some bushes off an interstate highway near a hotel.
“Obviously the location of where the infant has been located is concerning,” Fortune said.
Arizona does have a safe haven law, which allows parents to drop babies off at fire stations of hospitals within three days of giving birth.
Fortune told Inside Edition Digital that as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are not releasing additional details.
Authorities are still asking witnesses, including anyone who knows anyone who was pregnant or has recently given birth in the area, to come forward.
