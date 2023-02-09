Bomb Squad Responds to 'Hazardous Materials Situation' at University of Delaware Research Lab

News
A stock image of police tape.
Getty Stock Images
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 1:00 PM PST, February 9, 2023

Classes at the school have resumed after researchers at the lab "inadvertently produced a small amount of a shock-sensitive explosive chemical,” the school said.

Classes are resuming at the University of Delaware after authorities and a bomb squad were called to the campus to handle a lab “safety related incident” that led to a partial student evacuation.

The emergency situation was launched Wednesday afternoon in response to “an isolated hazardous materials situation related to an experiment in Lammot du Pont lab,” the University of Delaware said in a statement.

Researchers in the lab had “inadvertently produced a small amount of a shock-sensitive explosive chemical,” the school said, adding that the incident was isolated and there was no widespread threat to campus health.

Six locations on campus were closed and evacuated, including the Lammot du Pont lab in question and two other labs, the statement read. Students and staff were asked to stay away from those locations as Delaware State Police’s explosive ordnace disposal unit coordinated a “controlled detonation” at a “safe location,” Delaware Online reported, citing a university statement.

The excitement led hundreds of students to gather across the street from where the detonation was scheduled. "We don't really have any homework to be doing so far, so here we are waiting for the explosion," said Cayden Walker, a freshman, who explained that classes for the spring semester had just began, according to Delaware Online.

No injuries were reported, and normal school operations have since resumed following the incident, the school said.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration of emergency responders on campus and from state and local agencies to achieve a safe resolution to this situation,” Mark Seifert, an associate vice president of the college, said in a statement.

Related Stories

Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus
School Under Fire For Showing Video of Iraqi Prisoners to Students
Banksy Creates New Mural in Ukraine
Woman Pronounced Dead at Nursing Home Discovered Breathing at Funeral Home: CopsOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
1

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs

Crime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
2

Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School

News
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
3

Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested

Crime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
4

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time

Crime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
5

Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds

Investigative