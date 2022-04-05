A California foster family that took in nine children, including five of the Turpin siblings, whose story made national headlines after they were starved, tortured, and held captive by their biological parents, has been accused of allegedly sexually and physically abusing them in a new bombshell report, according to published news uproots.

Marcelino Camacho Olguin, 63, his wife Rosa Armida Olguin, 58, and their daughter Lennys Giovanna Olguin, 37, were arrested and charged in November 2021, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Marcelino Olguin faces multiple counts of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15, lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, false imprisonment, and willful child cruelty. Lennys Olguin and Rosa Olguin face charges that include false imprisonment, willful child cruelty and dissuading a witness, according to the criminal complaint filed in Superior Court in Riverside, the news outlet reported.

The alleged offenses occurred between April 2018 and March 2021, KESQ News 3 reported.

The Olguin's were arraigned in December, CBS News previously reported. All three pleaded not guilty and free on bail, the news outlet reported.

Marcelino Olguin is free on a $200,000 bond, while Rosa and Lennys Olguin are each free on $50,000 bail, a clerk from Riverside Hall Justice Court told Inside Edition Digital.

She said Marcelino Olguin, Rosa Olguin and Lenny Olguin each hired their own private attorney, the clerk told Inside Edition Digital

In April 2018, five out of the 13 Turpin siblings that range in age from 2 to 29 were placed in the Olguins' home months after they were rescued from the ‘house of horrors,” Fox News reported.

The children were rescued after one of the Turpin teens, Jordan Turpin, who was 17 at the time, escaped through a window and called 911, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

The parents, Louise and David Turpin, were sentenced to 25 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to torturing and holding their children captive, Fox News reported.

Once freed, six younger children were placed in foster homes and the seven oldest kids were placed in assisted living, Inside Edition reported.

At the Olguin home, the minor and dependent adult foster children were sexually abused, pulled by their hair, and locked in their rooms, in a home that for some, was expected to represent a new, safer beginning, a Riverside County sheriff’s investigator said in a sworn affidavit written to obtain an arrest warrant, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Four of the girls in the Olguins' care, including two Turpin children, told officials they had been sexually assaulted, according to reports, Fox News reported.

According to an affidavit, “immediately after being placed at the Olguin’s, the three defendants 'pressure-questioned' the siblings about their traumatic past,” the investigator wrote, according to The Press-Enterprise.

“They forced the siblings to participate in a ‘circle confession talk.’ The siblings were forced to admit to their past sibling abuses, which their biological parents forced them to commit. The Olguins' told the siblings non-participation would result in not seeing or visiting with their older siblings in the future,” the investigator wrote, the news outlet reported.

When Inside Edition Digital reached out to Marcelino Olguin’s attorney, Paul Grech, he was unavailable for comment. Lennys Olguin’s attorney, Greg Rollins, was unavailable when Inside Edition Digital reached out for a plea.

However, Rosa Olguin’s attorney Joshua E. Matic, told Inside Edition Digital that they have entered a "not guilty plea."

“We will fight these allegations. We are denying all allegations and we’re willing to work with the DA on their investigation and ours as well,” Matic said.

Related Stories