Boston Police Retrieve Loaded Handgun 7-Year-Old Brought to School

Crime
outside front of school
Google Maps
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:25 PM PDT, October 28, 2022

"We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm,” the Boston Public Schools superintendent said in a statement.

Boston police retrieved a loaded handgun that a 7-year-old brought to school.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, police responded to a report of a student at Up Academy with a firearm, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they removed a loaded firearm from the young student at the school, police reported.

Police said the firearm recovered was a semi-automatic gun that was stored in the student's backpack, but did not release details on how the firearm was initially found, according to NBC 10 Boston.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being done by detectives from District C-11 and the Boston Police School Unit.

“The Boston Police Department is focused on the proliferation of guns in our City and keeping access to them away from the youngest among us needs to be a priority for everyone,” said Boston Police Department Commissioner Michael Cox, in the police release.

With the incident and the reminders of gun dangers in school ever present, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Public Schools superintendent, Mary Skipper, spoke on the incident.

“The person responsible for allowing access to this weapon is going to be held accountable," said Mayor Michelle Wu, according to the police statement. "No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age. 

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating," said Superintendent Skipper, according to the police statement. "We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm.”

Related Stories

Florida Teen Missing Since August Found Shot Dead
Trail of Candy Wrappers Lead Georgia Police to Burglar: Police
Man Dies in Freak Accident at Parking Garage Ticket Machine
Motorcycle Driver Tased by Arkansas State Police Catches on Fire

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Punched Onto NYC Subway Tracks Credits Gwen Stefani Concert Experiences With Being Able to Save Herself
Woman Punched Onto NYC Subway Tracks Credits Gwen Stefani Concert Experiences With Being Able to Save Herself
1

Woman Punched Onto NYC Subway Tracks Credits Gwen Stefani Concert Experiences With Being Able to Save Herself

News
Delphi Murders: Arrest Reportedly Made in Connection to Killings of Abby Williams and Libby German
Delphi Murders: Arrest Reportedly Made in Connection to Killings of Abby Williams and Libby German
2

Delphi Murders: Arrest Reportedly Made in Connection to Killings of Abby Williams and Libby German

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Was Searching for Reportedly House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Was Searching for Reportedly House Speaker
4

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Was Searching for Reportedly House Speaker

Crime
A Trail of Candy Wrappers Lead Georgia Police to a Burglar in Connection to Theft Ring: Police
A Trail of Candy Wrappers Lead Georgia Police to a Burglar in Connection to Theft Ring: Police
5

A Trail of Candy Wrappers Lead Georgia Police to a Burglar in Connection to Theft Ring: Police

Crime